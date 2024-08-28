The Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to intensify its campaign against human trafficking to protect “children, women, elderly and other vulnerable persons forced to be victimized because of poverty.”

“Human trafficking cannot be solved by the whole-of-government approach only, it must be a whole-of-nation approach,” Justice Undersecretary in-charge for the IACAT Nicholas Felix L. Ty said in Filipino on July 17 in a news release.

For nine consecutive years, the Philippines has maintained a Tier 1 ranking in the US State Department’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. This top-tier status reflects the country’s compliance with the minimum standards set by the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 for combating human trafficking.

“We will further intensify our campaign to stop trafficking in persons by bringing the perpetrators to justice and identifying and assisting victims,” Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Ambassador to the US said.

In line with the ongoing work to combat trafficking and online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC), the three-day initiative program headed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) actively participated in the Barangay Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) 2.0 activities from August 22 to 24.

Video presentations, lectures, roundtable discussions, fellowship gatherings, motorcades, and information campaigns would be utilized as a multi-faceted approach to equip local officials and citizens with knowledge and tools to prevent Trafficking-in-Persons (TIP) within their communities.

Public areas such as transport terminals, ports, bus stations, and airports are often targeted by human traffickers, according to the SAICT.

The SAICT encourages the public “to remain vigilant report suspicious activities, and protect children from traffickers.” – Almira Louise S. Martinez