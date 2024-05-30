Starting May 2024, the Alibaba Cloud Academy Certificate Associate (ACA) Generative AI Engineer Course was made available in the Philippines to boost the digital skills of students and teachers.

“We are strongly committed to supporting talent in mastering essential digital skills, and we’re excited to continue expanding our training offerings around the world,” Alibaba Cloud Intelligence President of International Business Selina Yuan said in a press release.

Last year, the Alibaba Cloud Academy Certificate Associate (ACA) Generative AI Engineer Course partnered with the National University (NU) Philippines to expand the knowledge of students and faculty on digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our ACA Generative AI Engineer course aims to help customers, partners, developers, and users of various backgrounds globally to unlock that potential and drive tomorrow’s digital agenda,” Ms. Yuan said.

Asia Pacific College, part of NU’s consortium, also experienced online training sessions with Alibaba Cloud covering topics like GenAI, cloud computing, security, and databases for students to enhance their technological knowledge.

According to the technology company, its ACA courses cover “machine learning to natural language processing, encoder-decoders to generative adversarial networks, to leveraging models via retrieval-augmented generation, agents, and more.”

Through the course’s three-step approach – learn, imagine, and apply, enrolled clients can gain skills to deploy Generative AI applications on Alibaba Cloud platforms. ACA certificates are handed out as well to users who passed and finished the course to signify their knowledge and skills in the field.

As of April 2023, over 60,000 people around the globe have received certification from Alibaba Cloud, proving the company’s commitment to supporting digital talent and making AI accessible. The company aims to teach 10,000 to 20,000 learners worldwide with basic AI knowledge by the end of 2024. – Almira Louise S. Martinez