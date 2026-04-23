ALSONS Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev) said it has completed the turnover of its first batch of residential units at Narra Park Residences Avia, its initial housing project within the Avia Estate township in Alabel, Sarangani.

In a statement on Wednesday, the property developer said the milestone marks the transition of early homebuyers into homeowners and reflects the project’s progress within the 121-hectare estate.

The turnover coincided with the project’s first Buyers Appreciation Day, where homeowners and guests gathered for updates and community activities.

Narra Park Residences is the first residential development within Avia Estate, Alsons Dev’s first township expansion outside Davao.

The company said 59 homes have been completed so far.

“These represent more than completed units. They are the beginning of a community,” Alsons Dev President and Chief Executive Officer Miguel Rene A. Dominguez said.

The project offers bungalow units priced at P4.1 million per lot and two-story houses at P5.07 million, both on 120-square-meter lots.

Alsons Dev said estate developments include the Alabel Public Safety and Security Complex, opened in January 2025, and The Abba’s Orchard Montessori School, which opened in August 2025.

It also said completed shared spaces include a megatent and a football field, while planned additions include an interim commercial area, a pickleball court, and community facilities.

The project forms part of the company’s expansion beyond Mindanao’s urban centers. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales