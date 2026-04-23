Stuff to Do (04/23/26)

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Go to the Game Changers’ hobby fest

FROM April 24 to 26 at the Activity Area of Gateway Mall 1, card game collectors and enthusiasts are invited to play, trade, discover, and celebrate the Magic the Gathering (MTG) card game community. Activities include MTG tournaments hosted by Game Changer & High Market, tabletop gaming experiences by Neutral Grounds, and booths with trading cards toys, and collectibles. Freebies and prizes will be given out all weekend.

Get a book or two or more at Dia del Libro

ON SATURDAY, April 25, celebrate Dia Del Libro at the Ayala Triangle in Makati. A project of the Instituto Cervantes, it will be a day of culture, poetry, music, dance, paella, and fun, and of course, the books, with the book market running throughout the day. Kicking off at 9 a.m., the morning’s activities will include a make-your-own-journal workshop with the Design Center of the Philippines, a sketch walk activity with the Urban Sketchers, a reading picnic, hand writing Don Quixote, a test your Spanish activity, storytelling for kids, a free Spanish class, book launches, and a painting workshop for kids, among others. In the afternoon and evening, Repertory Philippines will perform Man of La Mancha, the Embassy of Argentina will present some tango, there will be a painting with natural pigments workshop, poetry reading, a Jazz in the Park concert, Latin dance class, book presentations, a performance of Guitarra y poesia y canciones by the UP College of Music, the Paella Gigante, flamenco dancing, and DJ sets. The various publishing houses, books stores, and other institutions will hold books signings and other events at their booths.

Watch some Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Champions

ON APRIL 25 and 26, at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2 at Araneta City, Cubao, Filipino jiu-jitsu athletes will clash at the MARIANAS PRO Manila Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The winners will represent the Philippines in Guam. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) and follows standard IBJJF-style weight divisions, with competitions held in Gi and No-Gi, across Kids, Juvenile, Adult, and Masters categories.

Try your hand at drawing with charcoal

THE third session of Art in the City is an inspiring art workshop for a cause happening on April 25, 2 to 5 p.m. at Gateway Gallery in Araneta City. In partnership with the J. Amado Araneta Foundation and Grupo Kwadro, this work-shop invites both beginners and art enthusiasts to explore the expressive beauty of charcoal drawing while supporting a meaningful cause.

Attend a lecture, watch a film on WWII

THE Filipinas Heritage Library continues the Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures 2026 series with a film screening and talkback on April 25, 4-7 p.m. They will be screening the 1995 documentary film Days of the Crimson Sun: The Re-telling of the Battle of Manila, featuring a talkback with filmmaker Tats Rejante Manahan. The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures are an annual lecture series to commemorate the longtime patron of Filipinas Heritage Library who built The Roderick Hall Collection over the course of his lifetime. Each talk in the lecture series promotes a uniquely Filipino experience of World War II and how the legacy of the war continues to be felt in present times. Tickets to the screening and lecture cost P300, with discounts given to seniors, persons with disabilities, students, Ayala Group employees, teachers, museum/library members, and cultural workers with valid ID. The tickets come with free one-day access to the library valid until May 26. The library is located inside the Ayala Museum, corner Makati Ave. and De La Rosa St., Ayala Center, Makati.

Celebrate Earth Day at Arroceros Forest Park

CELEBRATE Earth Day surrounded by the trees of Arroceros Forest Park in Manila, near the Metropolitan Theater and Manila City Hall, on April 26. There are no entrance fees. The day’s events start at 8 a.m. with a Qi Flow session with David Montecillo, followed by a Tree Walk with Ronald Achacoso and Menie Odulio from 8-10 a.m. and a Prosperity Meditation with Rosan Cruz. At 10:30 a.m., the Plum Village will hold a Mindfulness Walk, while at 11 a.m., there will be Constellation Work. At 1 p.m., there will be harp music care of Helouise La Harpe, followed at 1 p.m. by a short stress management course with Diwa. At 2 p.m., Johnny Chuisian will conduct a Fragrant Qi Gong session, and at 3 p.m. Coach J will hold a yoga class. In the morning, artists will be painting in the park while buskers will provide music all day and the Hare Krishna will also provide music plus chanting.

Watch PETA Plus’ Endo adaptation

AT THE PETA Theater Center in Quezon City, the Cinemalaya film Endo returns in a new form, nearly two decades after its debut at the local independent film festival. Originally written and directed by Jade Castro as a story about love in the face of contractual labor, this stage version of the film has been adapted by Liza Magtoto and will be directed by Melvin Lee. It takes place in the context of today’s gig economy, breathing new life into the material. The show runs until May 10.

Revisit plays by the late Floy Quintos

THIS MONTH, Encore Theater is staging Miranda & Yolanda, a twin bill of one-act plays by the late theater stalwart Floy Quintos. Running until May 3 at the Power Mac Center’s Blackbox Theater in Ayala Malls Circuit, it is com-posed of two plays. Evening at the Opera and Ang Kalungkutan ng mga Reyna, both of which focus on women in positions of power, directed by Dexter M. Santos. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.

Watch a satirical comedy film

GMA PICTURES’ satirical comedy Samahan ng mga Makasalanan is out now on Prime Video. Directed by Benedict Mique, the film stars David Licauco, who plays Deacon Sam, a young and idealistic man assigned to a town notori-ous for being a haven for sinners. Armed with fervent faith and the belief that no one is beyond saving, Deacon Sam forms the Samahan ng mga Makasalanan, through which he aims to steer the townspeople of Sto. Kristo toward the path of redemption. The film is now on Prime Video.

Listen to new P-pop boy band AYO

P-POP boy band AYO has released their pre-debut single under Sony Music Entertainment. The Davao-based, seven-member boy group is composed of Justin, Renzo, GV, TJ, Enzo, Zack, and Patrick. Their name is derived from the Cebuano word maayo, which means talented. It’s also commonly used as a call for attention, much like knocking on a door. AYO aims to embody the multicultural spirit of their hometown. The single, “I’m Him,” tackles duality and reflects rebellious spirit and self-awareness. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.