CONSUMER FINANCE company Home Credit Philippines has joined LenderLink’s real-time credit data exchange platform, giving it access to borrower information to help in its loan underwriting process.

“The move is expected to strengthen Home Credit’s credit assessment capabilities while allowing millions of borrowers to demonstrate their creditworthiness across the lending ecosystem,” LenderLink said in a statement.

“Home Credit’s onboarding brings one of the country’s largest consumer finance portfolios into LenderLink’s shared infrastructure. Its participation will let Home Credit access consent-based, real-time borrower data from across multiple institutions which creates reciprocal value that benefits both the lender and Filipino consumers.”

LenderLink’s 20-member network will give Home Credit access to borrowers’ credit information to help its loan approval process and also detect possible fraud.

These information include applicants’ most updated loan histories with multiple lenders, payment records from other institutions, and their existing obligations.

This can help promote responsible borrowing and allow Home Credit to provide credit access to underserved borrowers, LenderLink said. “Together, these improvements can support smarter lending decisions, higher approval rates, and reduced losses.”

“Joining LenderLink strengthens how we make credit decisions by grounding them in timely, consent-based information across the lending ecosystem. It enables us to extend credit to more deserving customers while reinforcing responsible borrowing practices,” said Zdenek Jankovsky, Home Credit’s chief business development officer. “This collaboration reflects Home Credit’s long-term commitment to building a more connected, resilient, and inclusive credit infrastructure for the Philippines.”

“Home Credit’s integration represents a milestone in creating shared credit infrastructure in the Philippines,” said Christo Georgiev, co-founder and CEO of LenderLink. “When a lender of this scale participates in secure, con-sent-based data sharing, it elevates the entire ecosystem’s ability to assess risk accurately and serve more Filipinos responsibly.”

Home Credit being part of LenderLink’s network also expands the data pool to improve participating lenders’ credit risk assessment.

“The partnership underscores LenderLink’s position as the central infrastructure provider connecting lenders, collection agencies, and credit bureaus — now with over 45 million borrower records and over 1.5 million record ex-changes to date.” — BVR