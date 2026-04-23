Royal Canin launches puppy and kitten health campaign

FRENCH pet nutrition company Royal Canin, which offers an array of cat and dog food products in the Philippines, has introduced a campaign that aims to support families during the “start of life” stage for puppies and kittens.

The Puppy & Kitten Con, held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on April 18 and 19, marked the first experiential event under the company’s Project Royal Beginnings.

“Our goal is to meet pet parents at the very start of their journey, when questions are plentiful and confidence is still forming,” said Gerard Poa, Royal Canin Philippines market head, at a press conference on April 18 as the weekend event started.

“The first months of a puppy or kitten’s life determine their long-term health, like with human babies whose first 1,000 days are crucial. It’s very much the same for pets,” he added.

Fueled by growing pet ownership among Filipinos and addressing the lack of education about early nutrition and care, Royal Canin aims to “translate complex principles into guidance that pet parents could apply in their every-day routines.”

EXPERT-LED CONVERSATIONS

The Puppy & Kitten Con welcomed pet owners and their fur babies to step into guided discussions, interactive games, and immersive learning zones. Located in the activity center of the bustling mall, there were booths with veterinary professionals and pet product specialists who could offer insights into feeding habits and routines.

One activity brought celebrities Jodi Sta. Maria and Michael Sager to the stage, where they shared stories about rescue and pet ownership, including the lessons they learned along the way.

Decisions made at the early stages influence immunity, development, digestion, and long-term resilience, according to Royal Canin Philippines health affairs manager and veterinarian Dr. Kitsie Torres. She told the press that “pets whose owners invested in their nutrition and regularly brought them to the vet tend to live longer lives.”

OVERFEEDING

Though Puppy & Kitten Con is a big activation, it is only an entry point into learning about taking care of one’s pet, she said. Royal Canin’s digital platforms and membership program, Royal Canin Club, are examples of resources that pet owners can use to break bad habits.

“One thing that Filipino owners tend to do is give too much, especially at the puppy and kitten stage. They will become picky and greedy the more they eat food that’s not theirs,” Ms. Torres said.

She pointed out that even giving treats is a way pets get overfed, which is unnecessary when many puppies and kittens view “attention or cuddles as a treat on its own.”

“Obesity is becoming a problem. In the early 2000s, you wouldn’t see a lot of obese cats and dogs, and now they’re everywhere,” she explained. “An obese pet’s lifespan decreases by two years.”

SPECIALIZING

There is also the matter of feeding all pets the same thing, when their various ages, sizes, breeds, and health concerns must be taken into account. Royal Canin offers special diets depending on the breed — examples for dogs are the shih-tzu with sensitive skin and coat and the golden retriever with a sensitive heart; for cats, the British shorthair with a stocky build requires more nutrients.

Mr. Poa told BusinessWorld that the most basic pet food that owners can get from them are based on the projected weight of the puppy or kitten, spanning extra small, mini, medium, and large breeds.

“If you want to go a level higher, then you can get the food for specific breeds designed to address their predispositions in health,” he said. “We also have products for coat care, for urinary problems, for stress and anxiety, and a lot of other concerns.”

Aside from nutrition, “Start of Life” education encompasses a slew of other routines, like vaccination and check-ups.

PARTNERSHIPS

Ms. Torres talked about how care should start from the pregnancy of the mother.

“You should always bring your pets to the vet to prepare for giving birth. Prenatal care exists for animals, too,” she explained. “Start of life starts at pregnancy. These pregnant dogs and cats have to have a good diet.”

With an estimate of there being over 26 million pet dogs and over 8 million pet cats in the Philippines, Royal Canin is partnering with various vet clinics for maternity program packages and pediatrics program packages to en-courage better care. These encompass delivery, vaccination, check-up, deworming, and proper nutrition for the first six months of life.

For Ms. Torres, it’s frustrating to see that making sure pets are fully vaccinated is a bare minimum that is often not met.

“When their vaccinations are complete, that’s when you can invite people with pets to your home or take them out in public,” she said. “I worry when I see small pets that I know are likely not yet fully vaccinated walking around. You have to wait.”

She also advised that socialization with other people and animals best starts at home. Introducing puppies and kittens to sounds, smells, and eventually other people should be gradual.

Mr. Poa noted that this is why part of Royal Canin’s thrust when it comes to responsible pet ownership is at least bringing them to the vet.

“That’s what’s driving the education, telling them to have their pets assessed by a veterinarian,” he said. “We’re trying to partner with vet clinics to make sure that people will really put the health of their pets at the forefront.”

This includes choices like spaying and neutering to avoid overpopulation and possible abandonment, as well as improving the quality of life of a pet that doesn’t need to reproduce. For more expert advice on pet care and nutrition, interested parties can join the Royal Canin Club through this link: https://bit.ly/RCCPH, or visit Royal Canin’s official website and social channels. — Brontë H. Lacsamana