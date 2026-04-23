CEBU LANDMASTERS, INC. (CLI) has opened the first Radisson RED hotel in the Philippines, marking a key step in expanding its hospitality portfolio.

The company’s hospitality arm, CLI Hotels & Resorts, on Monday said it launched the Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, a P1.99-billion development within Astra Centre, a mixed-use complex along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.

Mathias Bergundthal, first vice president and director of assets at CLI Hotels & Resorts, said the launch signals the entry of a globally recognized lifestyle hotel brand into a market with strong demand.

“Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue strengthens our presence in the region as we expand our hospitality portfolio alongside urban growth,” he said in the statement.

He added that the project aligns with the company’s focus on well-located and experience-driven developments.

Radisson Red is a global chain of upscale, full-service hotels operated by Choice Hotels International in the Americas and Radisson Hotel Group in the rest of the world.

The 144-room hotel is Cebu Landmasters’ fifth operational hospitality property and is positioned to serve both business and leisure travelers in one of Cebu’s key urban corridors, it said in a statement.

The hotel forms part of the 1.23-hectare Astra Centre development, which also includes a mall, office spaces and residential components. It is near major business and transport hubs such as Cebu IT Park, Cebu Business Park and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue offers rooms ranging from 30 to 60 square meters, including superior, family, deluxe, junior and executive suites.

The hotel also features dining outlets, a poolside bar, a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, a swimming pool and function spaces for meetings and events.

The opening supports Cebu Landmasters’ strategy to build a recurring income base through hospitality assets alongside its core residential business.

Its existing portfolio includes properties such as Citadines Cebu City, lyf Cebu City, The Pad Co-Living and Citadines Bacolod City.

Cebu Landmasters is also expanding its pipeline, with upcoming projects including Mercure Cebu Downtown and Citadines Paragon Davao.

The company has a hospitality portfolio of 10 properties with 1,719 room keys, 827 of which are operational. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales