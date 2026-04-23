By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

ST TELEMEDIA Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines is set to expand the capacity of its Fairview data center by an additional 4 megawatts (MW) by the end of the year, as it moves to meet rising demand for digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The expansion will bring the facility’s total capacity to 32 MW from 28 MW, according to STT GDC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Carlomagno E. Malana.

“By the end of this year, we will reach 32-megawatt capacity for this Fairview data center,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Wednesday. “It will also be a modular design to scale up for future demand.”

The Fairview 1 facility is designed to be scalable up to 124 MW, with development being carried out in phases to align with customer demand. Mr. Malana said the company is adopting a modular build approach, allowing it to incrementally expand capacity while maintaining flexibility in deployment.

He noted that the construction of data center infrastructure typically takes at least two years, although timelines might vary depending on client requirements and evolving technologies.

“That is probably the timeline that you’re looking at,” he said. “It could extend beyond that depending on the customer.”

The second phase of the Fairview facility, which is expected to add another 32 MW, is in the design stage and is targeted for completion by late this year or early next year. Deployment of additional data halls under this phase is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture among Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The company operates seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined information technology load of almost 150 MW.

Mr. Malana said demand for data center services has been increasing, driven by both global and regional requirements for computing power and data storage, particularly as AI-related workloads continue to expand.

The demand profile for data centers has increased as they are seeing both global and regional demand for computing and storage capacities, he said.

Beyond Luzon, the company is also exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in other parts of the country, particularly in the Visayas, as it anticipates further growth in digital infrastructure needs outside Metro Manila.

Most of their facilities are in Luzon, with one in Davao. As other metro areas develop, the company expects to look at investments in those areas as well, Mr. Malana said.

The company recently signed a 10-year renewable energy supply agreement with MPower, the retail electricity arm of Manila Electric Co., to power its Fairview 1 and Cavite 2 facilities, in line with its sustainability goals.