FROM overlooked regions to fiercely debated food origins, National Geographic’s Emmy-nominated series Tucci in Italy returns for a second season, with all episodes streaming May 12 on Disney+. Revealing a deeper, more personal journey, the Academy Award nominee, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Stanley Tucci returns to his beloved Italy, visiting five new regions — Naples and Campania, Sicily, Le Marche, Sardinia, and Veneto — to trace the link between Italy’s historical landscape and its culinary traditions, where the ritual of the shared meal remains the ultimate expression of its people. “In Italy, food is never just food. It’s memory, identity and, sometimes, a full-blown argument,” said Mr. Tucci. “This season, we explore how the past continues to shape the present, one region and one extraordinary meal at a time.” Tucci In Italy is produced by SALT Productions and BBC Studios.