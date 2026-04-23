MEGAWORLD CORP. is set to turn over about P21 billion worth of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments this year as several township projects near completion nationwide.

In a statement on Wednesday, the listed property developer said it would begin the turnover of residential condominium units at Sunny Coast Residential Resort in Westside City, alongside commercial lots at Northwin Main Street in Northwin Global City in Bocaue and Marilao, Bulacan.

It will also deliver beachside residential lots at Paragua Beach Village in San Vicente, Palawan, which was reportedly sold out weeks after launch.

The P12-billion Sunny Coast Residential Resort in Parañaque City features condominium units with private balconies and select bi-level layouts designed to offer views of Manila Bay.

Northwin Main Street, an P8-billion, 16-hectare mixed-use commercial district, forms part of Northwin Global City in Bulacan. The development will offer commercial and shophouse lots within a walkable environment featuring parks, retail spaces and open areas.

In Palawan, Paragua Beach Village is an ecotourism residential development in San Vicente, offering lots near beach and forest areas, as well as proximity to hotel and retail components within the township.

“We remain focused on continuing to establish our footprint in key areas around the country by delivering high-value properties in these tourism locations and business districts,” Megaworld President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said. “Each of these projects offers a development milestone for us, since these are designed to provide jobs, foster innovation and become catalysts of growth in areas where we are present.”

Megaworld earlier said it would begin land development for two township projects: the 84-hectare Ilocandia Coastown in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and the 25-hectare San Benito Private Estate in Lipa City, Batangas, which is being developed in partnership with the group behind The Farm at San Benito.

Megaworld shares rose 1.44% to P2.12 each on the local bourse. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno