ATLAS CONSOLIDATED Mining and Development Corp. posted a wider net loss of P246.22 million in 2025, as weaker revenue and higher nonoperating charges offset lower operating costs.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the listed miner said its net loss rose 6.6% a year earlier.

Revenue from copper concentrates and mine wastes fell 7.7% to P17.19 billion, reflecting lower production volumes. The company earlier reported that copper concentrate output dropped 18% to 124,000 dry metric tons (DMT) last year.

Operational indicators also weakened, with milling tonnage and average daily throughput both down 14% to 15.6 million DMT and 42,739 DMT, respectively.

Despite this, Atlas reduced its total costs and expenses by 10.9% to P16.5 billion from a year earlier. Mining and milling costs fell 12.7% to P14.01 billion, while general and administrative expenses dropped 9.7% to P1.37 billion.

However, other charges more than doubled to P772.51 million, driven by higher finance costs, fair value losses and foreign exchange losses, which weighed on overall earnings.

Shares in Atlas Mining fell 4.27% or 35 centavos to close at P7.85 each. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel