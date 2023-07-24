THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it asked its regulator to approve two more of its ancillary services (AS) agreements.

In separate filings, NGCP said it submitted applications to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to approve AS procurement agreements (ASPAs) it entered into with Universal Power Solutions, Inc. and Therma Marine, Inc.

Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001 requires the NGCP to “maintain the reliability, adequacy, security, stability and integrity of the nationwide electrical grid” in accordance with the Philippine Grid Code.

AS contracts are on call to be tapped when needed to augment the power supply, and are critical in ensuring the reliability of the transmission system.

EPIRA defines AS as “services that are necessary to support the transmission of capacity and energy from resources to loads while maintaining reliable operation of the transmission system in accordance with good utility practice and the Grid Code.”

Last week, the grid operator also said that it is asking the ERC to provisionally approve four other ASPAs.

Last month, the ERC said it is processing the approval of 36 ASPAs entered into by the NGCP. The contracts were signed according to the competitive selection process prescribed by the Department of Energy.

The ERC said that the grid operator issued notices of award for 36 ASPAs on April 18, of which 14 applications have been filed with the ERC and are awaiting hearing. — Ashley Erika O. Jose