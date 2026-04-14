LISTED RETAILER Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) reported a 12% increase in net income to P682.64 million in 2025.

“2025 was a year of disciplined execution and measurable impact for MRSGI,” Metro Retail President and Chief Operating Officer Joselito G. Orense said in a statement on Monday.

“By strategically expanding our network into high-growth regions and introducing innovative store formats, we strengthened our market presence, delivered higher sales and margins, and improved cash earnings. These results reflect the dedication of our teams nationwide and our commitment to serving customers with modern retail experiences while driving sustainable, long-term growth,” he added.

Total sales rose 4.9% to P41.56 billion from P39.62 billion in 2024.

Same-store sales inched up 0.6%, despite minor disruptions during the year.

Blended gross margin increased to 21.8% from 21.4% in 2024, supported by higher margins in the food retail segment.

This offset a 9.3% increase in operating expenses driven by new store openings, higher utility and personnel costs, and calamity-related losses. The company also implemented cost-control measures, including the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in up to 19 stores.

MRSGI’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12.4% to P2.63 billion a year earlier.

In 2025, the company opened 10 new stores across Luzon and the Visayas, including additional small-format Metro Value Marts and a Metro Supermarket and Department Store in Bais, Negros Oriental.

It also introduced Metro Corner lifestyle stores, including a site at Mandani Bay, marking its entry into the premium urban segment.

Metro Retail operates 81 branches across Luzon and the Visayas under formats such as Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, Metro Value Mart, and Metro Home Improvement and Lifestyle.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) fell by 0.89% or one centavo to close at P1.11 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno