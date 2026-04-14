AXELUM RESOURCES CORP. reported a 23.42% increase in net income for 2025 to P849.59 million, driven by higher sales and selling prices across its core product segments.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the listed coconut product manufacturer said profit rose from P688.36 million in 2024.

Revenue increased 38.85% to a record P10.19 billion from P7.34 billion a year earlier, supported by higher export and local sales.

“Consolidated topline [growth] was driven by robust volume growth and higher average selling prices across core product segments,” Axelum said in a separate statement.

Export sales rose 41%, driven by new customer acquisitions and a larger order book in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Local sales increased 47%, supported by a wider distribution footprint and higher online engagement.

Axelum said its sales-related expenses fell 9.94% to P683.52 million from P758.94 million in 2024. General and administrative expenses rose 83.14% to P793.39 million from P433.22 million.

Axelum President and Chief Operating Officer Henry J. Raperoga said the company’s 2025 performance reflects its ability to operate under market pressures.

“Our record performance in 2025 underscores our ability to consistently deliver value amid industry headwinds and global uncertainties,” he said in the statement.

He added that the company is monitoring developments in the Middle East and assessing potential impacts on fuel and logistics costs.

For 2026, Axelum said it has allocated about P200 million in capital expenditures for new machinery, equipment maintenance, and automation of management systems.

The company plans to expand its consumer-branded segment through the rollout of new domestic retail offerings.

It added that it continues to develop higher-value and new products for export markets. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel