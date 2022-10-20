CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE said it has entered into a training agreement with the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) and STI Educational Services Group, Inc. (STI-ESG).

“Carnival wants to go beyond providing traditional roles. We want to make it across all functions — captains, chief engineers, hotel directors, chefs. Every position where we could really find the best qualified team members,” Bettina Deynes, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer for Carnival, said in a statement.

PMMA will prepare students for shipboard operations and help Carnival selecting candidates for cadetships, internships, and other employment arrangements.

STI-ESG or STI Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Institute will offer slots at its school in Manila for culinary and housekeeping courses.

“With our partnership with Carnival, our students can be confident that they will get the best training and they have somewhere to go once they graduate,” STI Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Monico V. Jacob said.

Carnival said its recruitment agency, United Philippine Line, has worked to also develop and provide opportunities for maritime students in other parts of the Philippines. — Ashley Erika O. Jose