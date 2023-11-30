GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has blocked nearly 155,000 SIM (subscriber identity module) cards linked to fraud as of September this year, the telecommunications company said in a media release on Wednesday.

“With our proactive efforts via our Stop Spam portal bolstered by the SIM Registration Law, we were able to block a new record high in SIMs linked to fraud. Through collaboration and use of technology, we are gaining headway against these criminals,” Anton Bonifacio, chief information security officer at Globe, said on Wednesday.

Globe said it had terminated a total of 154,569 SIMs through its reporting portal.

The company described the number as record-high as SIMs related to spam and other fraud-related activities have been increasing during the period.

It said blacklisted SIMs, which also include those from other networks, surged to 148,515 as of September.

Globe also noted that it had deactivated about 16,215 Globe SIMs so far this year.

The telecommunications company said it had invested around $20 million in its spam blocking and detecting system, which functions continuously and can filter unwanted messages. The system includes app-to-person and person-to-person SMS from international and domestic sources.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company fell by P1 or 0.06% to end at P1,718 per share. — Ashley Erika O. Jose