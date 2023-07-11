NLEX Corp. said it has set a target to complete the second phase of the rehabilitation of the military’s Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) facilities by the end of the year.

The project, which NLEX is undertaking in partnership with Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd., is an NLEX corporate social responsibility initiative, the toll road company said in a statement.

NOLCOM is located in Camp General Servillano Aquino in Tarlac City. It provides lodging for military and civilian guests on official or personal business in the area.

In January, NLEX and EEI Corp. turned over to NOLCOM the first phase of the transient facility.

NLEX, a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said the project will involve the erection of a roof, column supports, and replacement ceiling, a lobby renovation, and the construction of an entrance walkway and barracks.

“We believe the support for our military personnel should not only come from national and local governments but also from the private sector, which greatly benefits from the services provided by NOLCOM,” Rodrigo E. Franco, an MPTC consultant and head of resource planning and generation for NOLCOM’s Multi-Sector Governance Council.

“Across our business, Leighton Asia operates with a strong focus on social responsibility to create a positive impact in the areas where we are present. We also realize that the focus of our efforts must be extended to those who protect and safeguard our communities,” Kits V. Chuidian, country manager and president of Leighton, said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

