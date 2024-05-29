By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante

VERTIV on Tuesday opened its main office in the Philippines’ Ortigas business district within the boundary of the cities of Pasig and Mandaluyong, banking on the growing demand for business centers.

“We are seeing a very big opportunity in the data center investments coming into the country,” Vertiv Sales Director Pamela May Lagra Albar told a news briefing.

She said Vertiv’s “business” grew by 30% from last year due to the influx of business centers.

The digital infrastructure provider serves more than 2,000 clients in telecommunications, and business processing outsourcing in the Philippines.

Vertiv’s 8,000-square-foot office across four floors is located at the SM Mega Tower building in Mandaluyong.

Ortigas Center is a central business district within the boundaries of the cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong and Quezon in Metro Manila.

Vertiv’s new office will cater to the growing demand locally and globally, adding to its smaller offices in Cebu and Davao in central and southern Philippines.

Vertiv sees talent movement across its operations in Manila. “We’ve been focused on being a talent export hub, bringing talent into the broader global operations,” Chief Human Resource Officer Cheryl Lim said.

Vertiv Philippines’ workforce has ballooned to 1,200 employees at its Mandaluyong office.

Ms. Lim said they have experienced the biggest growth in the Philippines among countries in Southeast Asia.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Vertiv operates in India, China, Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Vertiv is a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange with projected sales of $7.6 billion (P441 billion) this year or 12% growth from last year, Chief Financial Officer David Fallon said at the briefing.

He said artificial intelligence is enabled by high-powered semiconductors and chips that need a ton of power.

“Those chips need a ton of power and power that translates into heat,” he said. “These chips and the equipment that is needed to have them operate need a lot of service. Those three components — power, heat and service — that’s exactly what we do.”

He added that Vertiv services include cleaning and providing power and backup to data centers.

“We are known as the kings of thermal in the data center space. We provide products that cool the data hall,” Mr. Fallon said.

Vertiv operates in more than 130 countries and has 3,000 service engineers worldwide.