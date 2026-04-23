FDC GREEN ENERGY Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Group’s utility arm, FDC Utilities, Inc., has secured government approval to connect its solar project in Mindanao to the grid, allowing it to begin commercial operations.

In a statement on Thursday, FDC Utilities said it received a certificate of compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for its 20.774-megawatt-peak ground-mounted solar facility to be built at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate.

The company said the certificate confirms that the facility has met technical, safety, and regulatory requirements, allowing it to operate commercially.

The solar project is expected to generate about 30.2 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

FDC Utilities said the project will add capacity to the Mindanao grid once operational.

“The ongoing energy crisis has underscored the need for reliable and sustainable power solutions,” said FDC Utilities President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Eugenio L. Roxas.

“In an environment where global fuel markets are increasingly unpredictable, projects like this highlight the importance of investing in indigenous and renewable energy sources,” he added.

In 2024, FDC Utilities said it plans to triple its generating capacity to 1,350 megawatts by 2033, with most of the expansion coming from renewable energy. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera