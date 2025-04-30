THE Department of Energy (DoE) has directed distribution utilities (DUs) to ensure uninterrupted electricity service during the national and local elections.

In an advisory dated April 22 but posted on Wednesday, the DoE said that DUs should ensure continued normal operations of all its substation facilities and distribution lines.

It also ordered to “expedite all viable options to complete the corrective/remedial works on critical distribution lines prior to the critical election period.”

DUs were also directed to make sure the continuity of power supply with all possible contingencies in areas with data centers dedicated for the elections.

The DoE also added that power distributors should provide logistical support to special and emergency line crews, and secure availability and reliability of embedded generators and/or generator sets within their franchise area.

In coordination with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, DUs should also ensure that polling places and local government offices are excluded from load shedding.

During the canvassing of votes, DUs are ordered to make sure that there would be stable power supply in facilities where the Commission on Election Canvassing Centers will operate.

“Inspect the physical status of electrical facilities such as service drop, service entrance, source distribution transformer, wires, poles, meters, etc. as listed in the form and provide recommendations if the current state is feasible and reliable during elections,” the agency said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera