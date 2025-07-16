There is no better way to discover the USA than by hitting the road — especially along the legendary Route 66. Turning 100 in 2026, this iconic highway has long captured the imagination of travelers and the American spirit. Affectionately known as the “Mother Road,” Route 66 traverses the heart of the USA — passing through the plains and cornfields of the Midwest, crossing the Mississippi River, winding through the deserts and canyons of the Southwest, and culminating at the Pacific Coast.

First established in 1926, Route 66 stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, crossing eight states and over 3,900 kilometers. Though it was decommissioned as a federal highway decades ago, the route’s spirit of freedom and exploration has never faded. Retro diners still serve up slices of Americana. Restored motels glow in the soft neon of another era. And each quirky roadside stop tells a story — one of discovery and connections with the people and landscapes of the USA.

As the USA prepares for a year of milestones in 2026 — the Route 66 centennial and America’s 250th anniversary — there’s never been a more inspiring time to discover the road that introduced the world to the American road trip.

ROUTE 66

Chicago, Illinois

Route 66 begins in Chicago, Illinois, where the “Begin Route 66” sign marks the official start of the highway. Before setting out, hop on a boat tour along the Chicago River to admire the city’s architectural skyline, and enjoy a slice of authentic deep-dish pizza. As you head toward St. Louis, Missouri, make a pit stop at the Route 66 Association Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, to browse the collection of artifacts and memorabilia.

St. Louis, Missouri

On the 4.5-hour drive to St. Louis, quirky stops abound with retro motels, museums, and drive-in restaurants to keep you entertained along the way. Don’t miss the old Chain of Rocks Bridge as you cross the Mississippi River into Missouri. Once part of Route 66 for decades, it has since been restored as one of the world’s longest pedestrian and bicycle bridges.

Upon arrival in St. Louis, you’ll be greeted by the Gateway Arch — the tallest human-made monument in the USA. Take a tram ride to the top for sweeping views of the city, then explore the Museum at the Gateway Arch to learn more about the history of the USA.

Baseball fans can check out Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team. Just minutes away, the Anheuser-Bush Brewery provides fresh pours straight from the finishing cellars. Beermaster Tours are also available with behind-the-scenes access to the brewing process of Budweiser.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Following Route 66 from St. Louis to Oklahoma City, you’ll pass retro gas stations, museums, the state Capitol building, and landmarks like the Round Barn and Pops 66 Soda Ranch. Snap a picture at the 21-meter-tall LED soda bottle, and visit the diner and shop inside, which offers nearly 700 varieties of classic and uniquely flavoured sodas, as well as delicious bites.

If you are craving meaty decadence, local barbecue joints serve up Oklahoma-style barbecue, known for its blend of regional influences and sauciness that hits the sweet spot.

After fueling up, take a stroll around Lake Hefner before stopping by Mix-Tape by Factory Obscura, a mural-splashed art installation. Then follow signs to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum to learn about the USA’s Wild West roots. After that, it’s time to hit the road again — next stop: Texas.

Amarillo, Texas

Relieve the golden days of the Mother Road in Amarillo’s Route 66 Historic District, where Spanish Revival, Art Deco and Art Moderne architecture create a nostalgic backdrop for photos.

Just a short drive away, Cadillac Ranch features graffiti-covered Cadillacs half-buried in the ground. Bring a spray can to leave your mark on this art installation.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

From Amarillo, cruise west and stop at the Blue Hole — a crystal-blue natural swimming hole with hidden caves east of Santa Rosa, New Mexico. Continue to Albuquerque, where neon signs light up the 18 mile stretch of Route 66.

Wander the streets of Old Town, lined with restaurants and boutiques, then make your way to 66 Diner for a retro dining experience. Inside, jukebox tunes, an old-fashioned soda fountain and neon accents bring the 1950s to life.

Further along the route, visit Petroglyph National Monument — one of the largest petroglyph sites in North America — and the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, which offers panoramic views of Rio Grande Valley.

Holbrook, Arizona

Head west to Holbrook, about 3.5 hours away from Albuquerque. One of the most iconic landmarks along Route 66 is the Wigwam Village Hotel — one of only three remaining wigwam villages of the seven built around the country before 1950.

Stop to view the town’s dinosaur statues just off Route 66, then head to Petrified Forest National Park for a full-day adventure. Explore one of the walking trails in Painted Desert Park at your own pace, or join a guided tour led by world-class guides and field experts.

Los Angeles, California

Buckle up for the final stretch of Route 66, which ends at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. No trip to this city is complete without walking along Santa Monica Beach and soaking in the views.

Nearby, the Heal the Bay Aquarium invites visitors to explore the wonders of marine life. Add the historic 1922 Looff Hippodrome Carousel and Third Street Promenade to your must-visit list before flying home.

MORE ROAD TRIP IDEAS

Few things capture the spirit of adventure quite like hitting the open road. And while Route 66 is the quintessential American road trip, the USA also offers other memorable drives across its incredibly diverse landscapes.

Desert Landscapes and Hidden Towns

Joshua Tree National Park (San Bernardino County, California) → Pioneertown (San Bernardino County, California) → Amboy (San Bernardino County, California) → Route 66 → Oatman (Mohave, Arizona)

Step into one of the world’s most magical desert landscapes on a journey steeped in natural beauty and historic charm. Wander among mythical rock formations and twisted Joshua trees before heading to Pioneertown. Originally built in the 1940s as a live-in Hollywood movie set, the town today is a desert enclave with artisan shops and the legendary Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, a restaurant and music venue that draws travelers from near and far.

Drive through the Mojave Desert to Amboy for a stop at Roy’s Motel and Café, a classic symbol of Route 66’s golden era. End your adventure in Oatman, where wild burros roam the streets of a Wild West town.

Cultures of the Southwest

Santa Fe (Santa Fe, New Mexico) → Taos Pueblo (Taos, New Mexico) → Acoma Sky City (Cibola, New Mexico) → Chaco Canyon (San Juan, New Mexico) → Mesa Verde (Montezuma, Colorado)

Trace the heritage of America’s indigenous communities across the Southwest. Begin in Santa Fe’s adobe-lined streets, then head to Taos Pueblo — a UNESCO World Heritage Site continuously inhabited for over 1,000 years. Perched atop a 360-foot mesa, Acoma Sky City offers panoramic desert views and a window into the culture and history of the Acoma people. Stargaze under the skies of Chaco Canyon, then conclude at Mesa Verde National Park, where cliff dwellings reveal the stories of Puebloans who built small villages out of the cliffs in the 13th century.

The Pacific Northwest Trail

Astoria (Clatsop, Oregon) → Olympic Peninsula (Washington) → San Juan Islands (San Juan, Washington) → North Cascades (Whatcom, Washington)

Start in Astoria, Oregon, where Victorian architecture and colorful murals invite exploration on foot. From there, follow the road through ancient forests and along the Wilderness Coast of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Take a ferry to San Juan Islands for orca sightings and farm-to-table dining, then venture into North Cascades National Park — an alpine wilderness marked by jagged peaks, deep valleys, and more than 300 glaciers.

Whichever road you take, the USA is a place where stories unfold in unexpected places, and every journey brings new moments of connection, discovery and wonder.

