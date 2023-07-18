FOLLOWING a successful launch last year, the 2023 Pinoy Pop Convention Manila (PPOPCON) once again brought multiple P-pop acts to the stage.

Artists SB19, MNL48, BINI, Calista, Alamat, PPop Generation, G22, VXON, Yes My Love, Hori7on, Dione, Press Hit Play, VER5US, KAIA, 1st.One, and MONA came together on July 16, performing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The 2023 PPOPCON was a three-day event that featured both established and promising P-Pop acts, allowing them to celebrate Filipino pop culture and engage with fans.

“We’re beyond grateful to all the fandoms, especially our Bloom, for the overwhelming love and support as we celebrated the mesmerizing world of P-Pop together!” said eight-member girl group BINI after their concert. “Bloom” is the fandom name of BINI.

“Let’s continue to inspire and uplift one another as we shape the future of Filipino talent and artistry,” they said on their social media account.

The convention also included interactive fan engagement activities on July 14 and 16, ranging from fan booth exhibitions to fan signing events at the Quantum Skyview at the newly opened Gateway Mall 2.

Alamat, one of the groups who joined the fan signing activity, showed off their outfits showcasing both traditional and contemporary elements. Other participants were Josh Cullen (of SB19), 1st.One, Kaia, and G22. Meanwhile, a few artists performed for free at the convention, including Mona and Valfer, P-Pop soloists who also hosted the concert pre-show.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supported me today, especially to my mooncakes,” said Mona after the concert. “Mooncakes” is the singer’s name for her fans.

Dione, R Rules, Daydream, Times New Roman, Ver5us, Yara, Yes My Love, Z2Z, SMS, Blvck Flowers, Eclipse, 6Sense, and Skouts also performed at the convention.

Teasing the next iteration of the P-Pop convention and concert, boy group SB19 called out to attendees to come back again next year.

“Kitakits sa susunod na PPOPCON (See you at the next PPOPCON)!” they said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana