For 20 years, BlueWater Day Spa has been that go-to space — the quiet sanctuary in the middle of everyday rush. Known for its curated massage experiences and signature treatments, the spa has helped countless Filipinos recharge, reset, and find their glow again.

Last July 10, BlueWater Day Spa celebrated this milestone and ushered in a new chapter. The event marked the official introduction of two new brand ambassadors: Teejay Marquez, a multi-talented Filipino actor and singer known across Southeast Asia; and Choi Bo Min, a rising Korean actor-idol and current lead in Beauty Empire on GMA and VIU.

Their presence reflects what BlueWater Day Spa has become — timeless in values, yet fully in touch with the now.

Ambassadors Who Pamper with Purpose

When Teejay Marquez spoke on stage, it wasn’t just to charm the room. It was to share something personal: his approach to rest and recovery in a demanding career.

BlueWater Day Spa ambassador Teejay Marquez shares his favorite massage treatments during the media launch held at The Westin Manila.

“The Balinese Massage helps me recover after long days on set,” Teejay explained. “I also love the Thai Yoga Massage — it stretches me out and rebalances everything. It really helps me sleep better.”

It’s the kind of insight that resonates with anyone who’s tried to keep up with a packed calendar. For Teejay, making time to slow down isn’t just helpful — it’s essential.

Then came Choi Bo Min, who won hearts not only with his calm charisma, but with his surprising fluency in relaxing.

Korean actor and GMA’s Beauty Empire lead Choi Bo Min brings charm and calm to the BlueWater Day Spa anniversary event.

“The Traditional Filipino Massage was new to me — but so good, I fell asleep halfway through,” he said with a smile (“That’s how good it was.”). “I’d also like to try the Korean HIFU treatment — it’s popular in Korea and helps define the face. That’s something I’m curious about.”

Bo Min’s choices reflect what BlueWater Day Spa has cultivated over time: a mix of authentic local treatments and globally inspired offerings, making it relevant for both Filipino loyalists and international stars alike.

A Legacy of Consistency and Care

Since its founding, BlueWater Day Spa has been known for delivering treatments with consistency, warmth, and professionalism. While many trends in wellness have come and gone, the brand has remained rooted in the belief that taking time to rest is a meaningful choice — not a luxury.

What sets the spa apart is its blend of technique and experience. From Traditional Filipino hilot, to Thai and Balinese massage styles, to modern non-invasive facials like HIFU, each treatment is backed by international training, ensuring high-quality results across locations.

“Bringing in an international ambassador like Bo Min isn’t just a PR move,” shared one insider. “It reflects the truth — that BlueWater Day Spa offers treatments and service standards that meet global expectations.”

As part of the celebration, the spa also announced an Afternoon Promo — with up to 20% off on selected services, available until Sept. 17, 2025, at branches in Greenhills, Banawe-Quezon City, and Estancia Mall-Pasig.

20 Years In, and Still Glowing

Whether you’re a regular at their spa theater or someone just discovering the joy of a full-body massage, BlueWater Day Spa has built its legacy around one simple idea: everyone deserves time to pause.

With ambassadors like Teejay and Bo Min leading the way, the brand enters its third decade with a renewed message — calm is power, and caring for yourself is timeless.

BlueWater Day Spa has branches in Banawe, Quezon City; Eton Square, Ortigas in Greenhills, San Juan; and Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

To learn more, follow @bluewaterdayspaofficial on Instagram and bwdspa on Facebook.

