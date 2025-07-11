Puregold’s OPM Con 2025 went from simply sensational to timeless as the multitudes that trooped to the Philippine Arena on July 5 were treated to surprise guests culled from OPM’s rich roster of exceptional talents. Already super-charged with the energy of today’s biggest artists — BINI, Flow G, G22, KAIA, SB19, Skusta Clee, and SunKissed Lola — OPM Con 2025 went on stealth mode and dropped a gaggle of other OPM biggies on thousands of unsuspecting fans in the vast arena.

Still flush from the tremendous success that was OPM Con 2025, Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, senior marketing manager of Puregold, excitedly shared, “Puregold’s common language across its 500 stores nationwide is not just groceries but also music. Hence, we gathered our loyal shoppers and gave them a world-class concert experience featuring our own brand endorsers.”

Ms. Piedad further expressed yet another significant purpose behind the concept: “The night was about celebrating who we are as Filipinos — our stories, our music, and our shared pride. Seeing fans come together is one panalo moment we are very proud of.”

The first surprise popped up during BINI’s set, when James Reid stepped out to join the girls for a smooth mashup of “Secrets” and his own R&B hit “Di Bale.” The crowd roared, and just like that, the tone was set: anything could happen.

Hannah Molarca of the Philippine Daily Inquirer described the number as a “a collab to die for.” Twitter user @ciaogiacomoReid echoed the sentiment with a post that read, “pasabog performance indeed!!”

And just when things felt like they’d peaked, Stell (SB19), Charlotte (KAIA), and Alfea (G22) emerged mid-performance to join BINI in a synchronized dance for “Shagidi” — uniting P-Pop’s finest in a single, show-stopping showcase.

Then came the full-circle moment: Mayonnaise, the iconic 2000s rock band, surprised fans by joining KAIA for a live rendition of “Jopay.” The collab felt especially meaningful for KAIA’s Angela, who once went viral for covering the song on TikTok in 2022. Now, she was singing it with the original band — before a frenzied arena crowd.

“Grabe namang pasabog ‘to!” wrote @KittyOfreneo4 on Twitter speaking on Mayonnaise’s appearance. The official SoundCheckManila on Twitter even posted, “Never thought we would see this but we ain’t complaining! When P-Pop meets rock, sparks fly!”

Later on, iconic singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino performed her hit song “Salamat” alongside the magnetic PPop trio of G22. Yeng even posted a backstage video of her and G22 harmonizing together while singing the song. The video had netizens like @rayaaau_ on Twitter begging, “We need a studio ver pls.” Fellow user @bro_bonk also shared how impressive the G22 collab performance was, saying that “ibang klase ang kanilang performance with Yeng Constantino, napapakanta ang audience.”

As SB19 performed “Liwanag sa Dilim,” the crowd roared once more as OPM royalty Rico Blanco stepped onto the stage. Then came the unexpected twist: Blanco grooved to “Dungka” alongside SB19, G22, and KAIA, with BINI’s Sheena joining the mix. Three of the country’s biggest girl groups united to celebrate this climactic moment. It wasn’t just a performance — it was a grand statement.

Puregold’s OPM Con 2025 was not a celebration of what OPM has been; it was a glimpse into what it can be. A genre that constantly evolves, yet never loses its soul. OPM Con 2025 honored the past, elevated the present, and gave the future a colossal stage to stand on. From stadium anthems to nostalgic throwbacks, Puregold created a space where the entire spectrum of Pinoy sound could shine. And in doing so, Puregold OPMCON is now officially ​​one of the biggest historic moments in Philippine music.

