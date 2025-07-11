JuanHand, the leading fintech lending platform in the Philippines, has been awarded the Green Flag status by the Filipino Fair Loans Advocacy Group (FILFLAG), one of the largest borrower associations in the country.

The Green Flag distinction is given only to online lending platforms (OLPs) that meet FILFLAG’s strict standards for transparency, fairness, and responsible lending. JuanHand was recognized for its reasonable interest rates, clear and transparent repayment terms, ethical collection practices and full compliance with regulatory guidelines.

“We are honored and grateful to receive this recognition from FILFLAG,” said Francisco Roberto “Coco” D.C. Mauricio, president and chief executive officer of WeFund Lending Corp. (JuanHand). “It helps validate what we have been advocating and practicing from the onset: providing financial services in a dignified, compliant and courteous manner, enabled by cutting-edge AI. We deeply value this recognition from FILFLAG as it’s a testament that Filipinos can choose a trusted, credible and proven online lending brand for their basic financial needs. We will strive to work closely with consumer advocacy groups such as FILFLAG to promote responsible lending and ensure borrowers do not fall prey to numerous predatory and illegal lenders out there,” he stated.

The financial services platform is celebrating its 6th anniversary and is continuously growing rapidly by offering accessible credit solutions to underserved yet creditworthy Filipinos. As of 2025, JuanHand has disbursed more than P55 billion in nano-loans to over 2.5 million borrowers, cementing its status as a key driver in accelerating financial inclusion in the country.

With its Green Flag status, JuanHand joins a select group of fintech firms leading the charge in providing ethical digital lending. The recognition also demonstrates the platform’s dedication to improving industry standards in collaboration with regulators, consumer advocacy groups, and relevant stakeholders.

Filipino Fair Loans Advocacy Group (FILFLAG) is a consumer advocacy group established in 2023 with a mission to advocate for equitable lending practices, to safeguard the rights of borrowers, and to provide support to those who have been victimized by predatory lending. It also aims to promote responsible borrowing and to create a balanced and fair lending environment for all parties involved. You may access the complete list of Green Flag OLAs on FILFLAG’s social media platforms and on the group’s official website (filflag.org).

