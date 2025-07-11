The Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA), in partnership with Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), will be staging the Brand Masters Collab (BMC) 2025 on August 28 at the Makati Diamond Residences.

With the theme “Accelerating Marketing ROI: Transforming Creative, Media, and CRM through AI,” BMC is a closed-door, high-level learning environment designed for C-suites and senior business leaders who want to accelerate marketing ROI through smart AI integration.

“Marketers today are expected to deliver impact with tighter budgets and more aggressive goals,” said Cathy Santamaria, PANA Vice President and Chairperson of Brand Masters Collab 2025. “We’re curating this space to offer strategic clarity and practical solutions—from how to improve creative effectiveness, to optimizing media, to deepening CRM.”

Leading the conversation is Mimi Lu, Head of Strategy at dentsu Media APAC (Singapore), who will deliver the keynote session titled “The New Growth Formula: Creativity + Data + AI = Results.” She will be joined by an esteemed lineup of global experts, including Justin James of Agencio (Singapore), Thomas Hongtack Kim of Paulus (South Korea), Weldon Fung of Meltwater (Singapore), and Crisela Magpayo-Cervantes of WPP Media (Manila). Together, they will present execution-driven insights and high-impact case studies that showcase how marketing performance is being reshaped through innovation, intelligence, and integration.

BMC 2025 moves beyond theory with practical, strategy-driven workshops. From hands-on prompt engineering to AI application labs exploring real-world media and creative use cases, delegates will take part in immersive learning experiences. The day wraps up with a collaborative team challenge focused on mapping AI integration across the customer journey, guided by seasoned experts.

Delegates will walk away with clear, actionable insights on where to invest in AI to drive growth, how to enhance media targeting and attribution, scale content without compromising brand integrity, and personalize engagement through CRM x AI strategies. Real-world case studies from top-performing brands will shed light on what works, what doesn’t, and why.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the PANA Brand Masters Collab 2025. Secure your seats via HelixPay and follow PANA on Facebook for the latest event updates and speaker announcements.

