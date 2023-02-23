New Nespresso can brew more coffee at one go

NESPRESSO’s new machine, the Vertuo, spins faster than the world itself.

That sounds grand, but the world actually spins very slowly, at .000694 rpm (rotations per minute). Sitting next to Patrick Pesengco, Managing Director of Novateur (which distributes Nespresso in the Philippines) at the launch of the Vertuo on Feb. 9, he said that at its maximum speed, the Vertuo’s centrifugal technology that extracts coffee spins at 4,000 rpm.

The launch featured a coffee pairing dinner with chef Josh Boutwood at Greenbelt’s Ember, as well as an appearance by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, who said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Nespresso for a long time, and I’m not shy about it! I’m so pleased to be working with them and I can’t wait for people to try Vertuo for themselves.”

“The beauty of Vertuo is you can do five different coffee styles,” said Mr. Pesengco. With other Nespresso machines, one can content themselves with a lone espresso; a double at best, while the Vertuo can go up to creating a whole carafe.

“If you like your typical America-sized coffee, with the crema of Nespresso signature, it’s what the Nespresso Vertuo is meant for,” he said. He also says that the machine was meant for the American market: “Americans like their coffee big,” said Mr. Pesengco. On a personal note, Mr. Pesengco told us how he likes his coffee: a grand mug with milk in the morning, a double espresso for lunch, and a decaf in the late afternoon.

With the forthcoming launch of a second machine later this year, Mr. Pesengco says that the popularity of the instant espresso machines shot up during the pandemic — not only for those using it at home, but especially for those in the food and beverage industry. “We have restaurants who [would never] use [it] now using Nespresso. They want good coffee, but they don’t have to retrain the barista,” he said.

The Nespresso Vertuo is now available for purchase in the Philippines through nespresso.ph, and their boutiques in Rockwell, Podium, Robinsons Magnolia, and Ayala Center Cebu. The Vertuo costs about P16,500. — JL Garcia