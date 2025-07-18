GOKONGWEI-LED PROPERTY developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is constructing Asia’s first tournament-level pickleball center at Bridgetowne Estate in Pasig City, targeted for completion by 2027.

An investment of up to P1 billion has been allocated for the construction of the Helios Pickleball Center, a joint venture between RLC and Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp.

The center is the debut project of Robinsons Sports, Entertainment, and Recreation (SER), a new RLC business unit focused on building venues and experiences aligned with the country’s growing sports and entertainment landscape.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Robinsons Land, with the launch of Robinsons SER, our new platform focused on building vibrant, experience-led destinations across our portfolio,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

“Through Robinsons SER, we are expanding the way our spaces connect with people, not just through real estate, but through curated experiences that reflect evolving lifestyles and customer preferences,” she added.

The Helios Pickleball Center is the first of several sports facilities in Robinsons SER’s development pipeline.

“We’re also looking into adding more sports-focused facilities to our malls that will complement not only food and beverage and retail offerings, but also create 360-degree lifestyle destinations,” RLC Chief Strategist Ramon Rivero said during a briefing after the ceremony.

The eight-story Helios Pickleball Center will span over 17,500 square meters of gross floor area and offer 25 professional-grade courts, including a stadium court for major events and tournaments.

It will feature six floors of sports and recreation facilities, including a gym, sports clinic, and food and beverage outlets. Two basement levels will be allocated for parking.

RLC is positioning the center as a potential venue for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, which would allow the Philippines to host international tournaments.

Pickleball, which combines elements of pingpong, tennis, and badminton, is among the world’s fastest-growing sports. In Asia, awareness of the sport has been rising by 60% each year, according to Kimberly Koh, managing director of United Pickleball Asia.

Bridgetowne Estate, RLC’s mixed-use development in Pasig, may also host an international pickleball tournament after the center is completed, Ms. Aragon-GoBio said.

“One of the things Kosmas considered was the estate’s readiness to accommodate players,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

She also noted the estate’s proximity to RLC’s key hotel properties, including The Westin Manila, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, and Holiday Inn & Suites Manila Galleria in Mandaluyong City.

The Helios Pickleball Center is part of RLC’s Vision 5-25-50 strategic roadmap, which includes expanding ecosystem initiatives in sports, entertainment, and recreation.

“It allows us to create additional revenue streams and address evolving consumer preferences,” Ms. Aragon-GoBio said.

RLC shares closed flat at P14.20 apiece on Thursday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz