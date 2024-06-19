THE BUDGET department on Wednesday said it has approved the release of P387 million for the purchase of 141 ambulances for the Health department.

In a statement, the agency said Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman signed the fund release on June 11.

The allocation is under the health facilities enhancement program under the Health department’s P241.1-billion budget this year.

Funds under the program are used to build, upgrade or expand state health facilities and hospital equipment and medical transport vehicles. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz