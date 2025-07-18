By Sheldeen Joy Talavera and Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporters

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday appointed Francis Saturnino C. Juan as the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) effective Aug. 8.

He replaces Monalisa C. Dimalanta, who submitted her “irrevocable resignation” last week.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro confirmed the appointment, citing Mr. Juan’s long-standing experience in energy regulation.

“He has played a key role in operationalizing the wholesale electricity spot market, advocating consumer protection and promoting renewable energy development through tariff reforms,” she added.

Created under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the ERC functions as an independent, quasi-judicial regulator that promotes competition, penalizes market abuse and protects consumers.

Mr. Juan served as the ERC’s executive director and general counsel and led the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines as president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Dimalanta cut short her seven-year term, originally set to end in 2029. Malacañang has not disclosed the reason behind her resignation.

Mr. Marcos also appointed lawyers Amante A. Liberato and Francis G. Real as ERC commissioners, replacing Catherine P. Maceda and Alexis M. Lumbatan, whose terms ended on July 9.

Mr. Liberato is the deputy executive secretary for finance and administration at the Office of the President and had worked with the Commission on Audit. Ms. Castro said his “strong background in fiscal management and regulatory policy will be vital in supporting institutional reforms within the ERC.”

Mr. Real brings over 20 years of legal experience and has participated in key ERC regulatory proceedings. “He is known for his focus on legal integrity and consumer protection that is expected to strengthen the commission’s quasi-judicial processes,” Ms. Castro said.

Industry leaders welcomed Mr. Juan’s return to the commission.

“We are confident that Chairman Nino Juan will continue to pave the way for energy modernization, promoting regulation that is best for all sectors to ensure energy security, reliability and efficiency,” Anne E. Montelibano, president of the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, Inc., said in a Viber message.

Theresa Cruz-Capellan, chairperson of the Philippine Solar and Storage Energy Alliance, described Mr. Juan as “a qualified replacement who has broad knowledge and deep understanding of the job.”

“During his time in the commission, he showed resolve amidst bureaucratic challenges, displayed good judgment and compassion, and ensured consumer protection and fair return to power producers,” Ms. Cruz-Capellan said in a statement. “He is consistently optimistic by finding ways to navigate the complexities of rule-making.”

Meralco PowerGen Corp. President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio also commended Mr. Juan. “His deep regulatory expertise and experience are valuable assets in strengthening regulatory frameworks, ensuring market transparency and advancing consumer protection,” he said in a Viber message.

ACEN President and CEO Eric T. Francia said Mr. Juan’s leadership could help address the commission’s challenges and case backlog. “The incoming chairman’s vast relevant experience will be a huge plus.”

The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc. (PHILRECA) called on the ERC leadership to prioritize key areas for electric cooperatives, particularly the resolution of pending over- and under-recoveries.

“These approvals are fundamental for electric cooperatives to undertake critical system upgrades, secure stable and affordable power supply, expand electrification and enhance the overall reliability and efficiency of their services,” PHILRECA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, consumer group Power for People Coalition (P4P) urged Mr. Juan to protect consumer rights and ensure corporate accountability. “P4P will as usual remain vigilant in ensuring the ERC does its mandate of protecting the interest of consumers,” P4P Convenor Gerry C. Arances said in a separate statement.