PLDT Inc., through its unit PLDT Global Corp., is confident in increasing the user base of its one-stop-shop platform, Tindahan ni Bossing (TinBo), a company official said.

“We are looking at further collaboration. TinBo is now reaching over a half-million-user base across the globe, with the Middle East as our strongest base,” PLDT Global Chief Operating Officer Edith Cudiamat told Money Talks with Cathy Yang on One News on Thursday.

PLDT Global Chief Executive Officer Albert Villa-Real said the company is now working on introducing partnerships and platform upgrades to attract and serve more users.

TinBo, PLDT Global’s one-stop gateway, offers an expanded suite of digital services.

PLDT Global is the technology services arm of PLDT, providing communication infrastructure and digital platforms to its global network of carriers.

In May, PLDT Global entered into a partnership with US-based financial technology company Venio to enhance its digital services and expand its market reach.

Under the partnership, Venio will promote and facilitate the availability of the TinBo app in key international markets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund and part of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose