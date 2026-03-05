Salesforce, a US-based cloud software company, said the Philippines is one of the most strategic markets in Southeast Asia and will continue to pour investments into the country in 2026.

“The Philippines is the fastest-growing Salesforce market in the region. That’s why we’re investing, and we want to continue to invest,” Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering and customer success officer at Salesforce, told reporters during a media roundtable on Monday.

Salesforce’s market growth in the country is driven by the Philippines’ strong economy, young tech-savvy population, and the government’s less restrictive approach to AI technology, Mr. Tallapragada said.

Salesforce is one of the global leaders in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into customer relationship management (CRM) platforms for enterprise applications.

“The government is very supportive. It’s not overly regulative. The government wants to drive it,” he said. “We also have a lot of local businesses that are leading.”

He added that the Philippines has the right market conditions despite being a nascent adopter of AI.

Meanwhile, Abraham Cuevas, Salesforce’s SEA regional manager and country manager, said the country’s strong adoption of cloud technology also contributes to the company’s growth.

Salesforce did not cite its market growth in 2025, but its latest earnings showed that in the Asia Pacific region — which covers Southeast Asian markets including the Philippines — it posted about 13% constant‑currency revenue growth in the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from 11% in the prior quarter. The company said this reflects steady demand for its cloud and CRM offerings across the region.

Growth in Asia Pacific outpaces the Americas, which grew 9%, and matches Europe at 13%.

Following the opening of Salesforce’s Philippine office in November, Mr. Tallapragada said the company is looking to expand its team in the country and work with more businesses, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized companies.

Salesforce is also offering companies a model called Agentic Enterprise, designed to help employees work smarter using AI tools and to make customer interactions more effective.

“What AgentForce does is it takes the raw intelligence of the LLMs (large language models) and puts it to work in an enterprise context,” Mr. Tallapragada said.

Agentic Enterprise includes four layers: Data 360 for context and insights, Customer 360 for workflows and business rules, Agentforce for managing AI agents, and an engagement layer to deliver AI-driven experiences across all customer channels.

Salesforce also mentioned that it will continue coordinating with the government and local businesses to upskill Filipinos in CRM and AI skills.

The company said in a statement last year that it commits to training 12,000 local talents over the next five years. — Edg Adrian A. Eva