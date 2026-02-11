Marketing affiliates on e-commerce platforms seeking success should focus on building a trusted brand through consistent effort, according to Shopee’s top affiliates on Wednesday.

“Just like any other job, you really have to put your heart into it and put time and effort into it because it’s not something you can do quickly,” Hannah Jamon, Shopee’s top key opinion leader (KOL) for beauty and electronics in 2025, told reporters during the media roundtable at the Shopee Brand Summit 2026.

Meanwhile, Ned Adriano, one of Shopee’s top external channel affiliates, said that building a credible and strong personal brand allows affiliates to gain people’s trust, leading to better sales.

Brands utilizing Shopee’s Affiliate Marketing Solutions (AMS) recorded nearly a threefold increase, or 2.8 times year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), compared with non-users, according to data presented by the e-commerce giant on Wednesday.

The company also reported a 2.2% increase in new buyer contribution to the platform and a 5.2% growth in affiliate-led traffic.

The affiliate marketing market in Asia Pacific was estimated at over $4.2 billion in 2024, comprising around 23% of the global market valued at more than $18.5 billion, according to Cognitive, an India-based market research and consulting firm.

It projected that Asia Pacific’s affiliate market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2024 to 2031.

Sheree Gae Gayas, Samsung Philippines’ head of digital commerce for the mobile experience group, said the tech giant began integrating affiliate marketing on Shopee last year.

“It’s not as significant yet. When I say significant, it’s not as scalable yet, but we’ve already seen the difference compared with previous years. The good thing is we don’t have to spend as much,” Ms. Gayas said, noting its effect on their GMV growth.

To become a Shopee affiliate, Filipinos can register on the official Shopee Affiliate website using their Shopee account to apply for approval.

Once accepted, affiliates typically earn commissions that vary by product category. — Edg Adrian A. Eva