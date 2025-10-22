Tropical Depression Salome may make landfall or a close approach over Batanes on Wednesday evening, prompting the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in parts of Luzon, according to the state weather bureau.

“Strong winds and heavy rainfall are possible, with about 50 to 100 millimeters of rain expected in the Batanes area,” Leanne Marie Loreto, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said during a 2:00 p.m. press briefing in Filipino.

“Flash floods and landslides are possible when we experience this level of heavy rainfall,” she added.

Salome, which developed into a tropical cyclone a few hours ago, was located 255 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, and is moving almost stationary, according to PAGASA’s 2:00 p.m. bulletin.

It has maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 1 in some areas of Luzon, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours. These areas include Batanes, the western portion of the Babuyan Islands, and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte, including Bangui and Laoag City.

The bureau is also not ruling out the possibility of raising Signal No. 2, where gale-force winds are expected, if Salome intensifies into a tropical storm.

During the forecast period, PAGASA warned of very rough sea conditions, particularly along the seaboards of Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA advised all types of marine vessels to take precautionary measures, especially small seacraft. — Edg Adrian A. Eva