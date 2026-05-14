Artificial intelligence (AI), startup investment and defense technology will take center stage at South Summit Madrid 2026, an international entrepreneurship and innovation forum expected to gather more than 600 speakers, investors, startups and corporations from around the world next month.

The three-day event, scheduled for June 3-5 at La Nave in Madrid, is co-organized by IE University and will focus on “AI Convergence,” highlighting how AI is reshaping industries, venture capital, productivity and business models.

Nearly 30 unicorn companies are expected to participate, according to organizers.

South Summit described itself as a global platform that connects startups, investors, corporations and institutions to promote business opportunities within the innovation ecosystem.

Organizers said the event has gathered more than 42,500 startups over the past 14 editions, while its Startup Competition has produced more than 1,500 finalist startups with an 85% survival rate and more than $20.5 billion in investment raised.

South Summit said AI accounted for 61% of global venture capital investment in 2025, up from 30% in 2022, reflecting what it described as an “accelerated shift in the priorities of investors, startups, corporations and institutions.”

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a technology: it is a force that is redefining how we invest, how we build companies, how we compete and how we think about the future of Europe,” South Summit founder and President Marнa Benjumea said in a statement.

Organizers said the conference will examine AI’s impact on investment, entrepreneurship, defense, sustainability, regulation and productivity amid increasing global competition over technological development and innovation.

The event will also feature a “Defense & AI” track involving NATO innovation leaders through its DIANA defense accelerator program, alongside startups and investors working on cybersecurity, autonomous systems, infrastructure protection and dual-use technologies.

South Summit said the focus on defense technology reflects Europe’s efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign technologies in critical sectors.

Juan Josй Gьemes, vice president of IE University, said the event would once again position Madrid “as the world capital of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

“For our institution, as co-organizers, it is a pride to promote a meeting that reflects our strategic commitment to Artificial Intelligence as a driver of transformation, and our entrepreneurial DNA,” he said.

Jesъs Herrero, chief executive officer of Red.es, said AI has “redefined the competitiveness of countries and the ability of our companies to innovate.”

“To lead this transformation, we must train, attract and retain talent, but also bet on entrepreneurship as a key lever to promote a more ambitious ecosystem,” he said.

Confirmed speakers include GoogleX founder Sebastian Thrun, investor Kim Perell and Female Invest co-founder Anna Hartvigsen.

South Summit and PwC also released a report ahead of the conference discussing AI’s growing role in venture capital and startup ecosystems, particularly in healthcare and defense.

South Summit has also expanded its presence in Latin America, holding events in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Organizers said the 2026 Brazil edition drew more than 24,000 attendees from 70 countries, alongside 3,000 startups and more than 1,000 investors managing a combined Ђ250 billion investment portfolio. — Arjay L. Balinbin