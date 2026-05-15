Online learning platform Coursera said on Friday that enrollment in micro-credential courses in the Philippines is increasing rapidly, as more employers seek additional certifications and skills from workers.

“Employers are actually expecting that people come in ready to work, and micro-credentials help with that,” Coursera Global Head of Enterprise Anthony Salcito told reporters during a panel interview on Friday.

“A micro-credential signals that employees not only demonstrate the skill, but they’re learning throughout their life to align with the culture of work that they’re bringing in,” he added.

The demand for graduates equipped with industry-aligned micro-credentials can be seen in the platform’s Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2026.

Data from the report showed that 96% of Filipino employers hired candidates with more than three micro-credentials last year, and 89% are willing to offer higher starting salaries to micro-credentialed graduates.

Employers added that candidates with micro-credentials were also able to progress faster in hiring pipelines (77%), and performed better during their first year of employment (90%), compared to those who didn’t have them.

On the learners’ side, 85% of Filipino graduates were able to secure a role aligned to their field within 12 months of acquiring a micro-credential. While 83% said that it has helped improve their interview performance.

“Our data shows in the impact report on micro-credentials that we’re sharing is that employers are willing to pay and recognize the value of the differentiation,” Mr. Salcito said.

“Certainly this is a huge ticket for a candidate looking for jobs, not only to get a better-paying job, but obviously to differentiate themselves from other candidates,” he added.

The Philippines has the highest number of registered learners on Coursera at 3.3 million, with 20% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Among the popular course topics among Filipinos are data, project management, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and sustainable development goals.

GenAI courses also revealed a significant demand, with 2.3 million enrollments, up from 75,000 last year. The platform noted that one enrollment happens every five minutes in GenAI courses, which is faster than one enrollment every nine minutes, a year earlier.

As of March 2026, course enrollments in the country were the highest within the region, at 6.8 million. It currently has partnerships with 15 educational institutions nationwide, including iPeople Inc., University of the Philippines, and University of Santo Tomas.— Almira Louise S. Martinez