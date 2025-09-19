PHINMA Corp. chairman emeritus Oscar J. Hilado passed away on Sept. 17, the company said on Friday.

Mr. Hilado was 87.

“The entire PHINMA group of companies extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Hilado. We are profoundly grateful for his invaluable contributions and service to PHINMA,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Mr. Hilado, also known as OJH, was chairman of the PHINMA board from 2003 to 2021. He was a director of PHINMA since April 1969.

Mr. Hilado joined the company 60 years ago as the executive assistant to PHINMA founder Ramon V. del Rosario.

“Through his stellar financial sense and business acumen, Mr. Hilado steered the Group through challenging times and into new frontiers,” the company said in a separate statement.

Mr. Hilado was also chairman of the board of PHINMA, Inc., vice chairman of PHINMA Properties Holding Corp., and Union Galvasteel Corp., a member of the board of Philcement Corporation, Union Insulated Panel Corporation, PhilCement Mindanao Corporation, PHINMA Hospitality, PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc., PHINMA Education Schools, and a trustee of PHINMA Foundation, Inc.

Beyond the PHINMA Group, he was an independent director and chairman of the audit committee of A. Soriano Corporation and Philex Mining Corporation, director of Smart Communications, Inc., Seven Seas Resort and Leisure, Inc., Digital Telecommunications Philippines, Inc., Manila Cordage Company, Beacon Venture Holdings, Inc., and United Pulp and Paper Company, Inc.

“Mr. Hilado’s unwavering commitment to making lives better has uplifted countless Filipinos and made a significant, long-lasting impact in the business community and civic society,” PHINMA said.

Mr. Hilado was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a commerce degree from De La Salle College in Bacolod and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

In lieu of flowers, donations in support of the Mr. Hilado’s advocacies can be accepted by PHINMA Foundation. – Almira Louise S. Martinez