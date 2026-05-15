Rockwell Land Corp. reported a 67% rise in first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income to P1.29 billion from P773 million a year earlier, driven by growth across its residential and commercial segments.

In a statement on Friday, the company said consolidated net income for the quarter rose 52% to P1.43 billion from P943 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues grew 45% to P6.46 billion from P4.46 billion. Residential development accounted for 75% of total revenues, while commercial development, excluding joint venture shares, contributed 25%.

“While the real estate industry shows signs of resilience in spite of the times, steady demand for premium, integrated communities continues to support company growth,” Rockwell Land said.

“Backed by this strong start to 2026, Rockwell Land remains focused on strengthening its developments across key cities and emerging growth areas nationwide,” it added.

Residential revenues reached P4.85 billion, driven by real estate sales and project progress from Edades West and Cabo San Diego.

Commercial revenues grew 55% to P1.60 billion, mainly due to the start of revenue recognition from the Alabang Commercial Center (ACC).

Retail operations within the commercial segment amounted to P1.14 billion, up 74%, supported by higher occupancy, improved average rental rates, and the integration of Alabang assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 42% to P2.72 billion from P1.92 billion, with residential operations contributing 60% and commercial activities accounting for 40% of the total.–Alexandria Grace C. MagnoRockwell Land Corp. reported a 67% rise in first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income to P1.29 billion from P773 million a year earlier, driven by growth across its residential and commercial segments.

In a statement on Friday, the company said consolidated net income for the quarter rose 52% to P1.43 billion from P943 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues grew 45% to P6.46 billion from P4.46 billion. Residential development accounted for 75% of total revenues, while commercial development, excluding joint venture shares, contributed 25%.

“While the real estate industry shows signs of resilience in spite of the times, steady demand for premium, integrated communities continues to support company growth,” Rockwell Land said.

“Backed by this strong start to 2026, Rockwell Land remains focused on strengthening its developments across key cities and emerging growth areas nationwide,” it added.

Residential revenues reached P4.85 billion, driven by real estate sales and project progress from Edades West and Cabo San Diego.

Commercial revenues grew 55% to P1.60 billion, mainly due to the start of revenue recognition from the Alabang Commercial Center (ACC).

Retail operations within the commercial segment amounted to P1.14 billion, up 74%, supported by higher occupancy, improved average rental rates, and the integration of Alabang assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 42% to P2.72 billion from P1.92 billion, with residential operations contributing 60% and commercial activities accounting for 40% of the total. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno