A tropical cyclone-like vortex (TCLV) may develop in the coming days while a low-pressure area (LPA), formerly Tropical Depression Caloy, remains within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said.

The TCLV may emerge between the eastern boundaries of the Tropical Cyclone Advisory Domain (TCAD) and the Tropical Cyclone Information Domain from May 14 to 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its tropical cyclone threat potential forecast released Thursday.

The agency said the TCLV has a “low chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone within the forecast period.

The TCLV may also emerge while the LPA, formerly Tropical Depression Caloy, is still inside PAR, based on the forecast. However, PAGASA said the LPA may dissipate within the period.

From May 21 to 27, the TCLV is expected to move toward the eastern boundaries of PAR and TCAD, still with a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“Therefore, the TC threat potential is less likely within the forecast period,” PAGASA said in the forecast.

It added that any changes in the forecast pattern will be closely monitored, and updates will be issued as needed.

Meanwhile, the LPA being monitored inside PAR was last located 1,060 kilometers east of Central Luzon, PAGASA said in its 10am tropical cyclone monitoring bulletin on Friday.

It is not likely to reintensify into a tropical cyclone and has no direct effect on the country, the agency also said.— Edg Adrian A. Eva