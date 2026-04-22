THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday raised an El Niño alert, saying its development is highly likely in the coming months and may persist until early 2027.

The agency said in a statement that the possible El Niño may bring drier-than-usual conditions, causing dry spells and droughts in parts of the country.

“This development has significant implications for weather patterns across the country, including below-normal rainfall in several areas, which may affect critical sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy supply, and overall public welfare,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel T. Servando said in a separate El Niño Alert press conference on Wednesday. He also said the phenomenon may begin between June and August.

However, during the southwest monsoon season, locally known as the habagat season, the eastern part of the country is expected to experience heavy rains, he said. Monsoon season usually begins in late May or early June.

Amid the high likelihood of El Niño, Mr. Servando said that PAGASA is taking proactive steps to monitor the country’s climate conditions to help national and local authorities better prepare.

He also urged the public to keep monitoring updates from PAGASA and to take precautionary measures against the possible impacts of El Niño.

“This is a critical stage where preparedness actions should already be intensified,” he said, noting the potential negative effects of El Niño include droughts and dry spells in some parts of the country.

In the last El Niño episode, which lasted from July 2023 to June 2024, the phenomenon took a heavy toll on the country’s agriculture.

Farm damage attributed to El Niño was estimated at P15.3 billion, with crop losses amounting to 784,344 metric tons, according to the Department of Agriculture. — Edg Adrian A. Eva