Flour Pot Bistro & Bakery in full bloom in BGC

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In a usual food tasting event of newly opened restaurants, the company usually features between five to ten dishes to try. But with the new Flour Pot Bistro & Bakery in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), it was generous enough to allow guests to savor 12 dishes, not yet including its iconic desserts.

The new cafй and dining space is conceptualized by Rhea Sycip, who explained the meticulous process behind a menu that boasts the use of organic and locally sourced ingredients.

“Our cuisine is a mix of European and Asian in terms of flavor profiles. It’s something that people will love — there’s always something for them on the menu,” Ms. Sycip, who has over 20 years of culinary experience, told BusinessWorld during the media tasting on Wednesday.

Kicking off the tasting is the “Sunny Breakfast” selection, which includes the Mediterranean Toast — a feast for the eyes — garnished with dates, roasted pistachios, figs, orange wedges, and whipped ricotta. While toast is not usually associated with orange, the pairing works, adding a hint of sweetness and acidity to the dish.

It is served alongside the hearty “Steak and Eggs,” a morning protein boost incorporating Australian Wagyu rump, paired with carrot top chimichurri, roasted potatoes, and perfectly cooked runny eggs.

Moving to the next course is Flour Pot’s “All-Day Comfort,” which includes a personal standout: the Smoked Duck Salad. It offers a balanced mix of greens and assorted vegetables, complemented by smoky, juicy house-smoked duck.

Another crowd favorite is the Calamaretti, made with baby squid that is surprisingly not fishy, as it is cooked with milk. It is combined with olive oil, garlic, and served with house-made bread on the side.

The All-Day Comfort segment also features the Hummus and Burrata Panzanella, noted for its large red tomatoes, salad greens, tossed vinaigrette, and, of course, the star of the dish — burrata cheese.

What seemed like a satisfying spread at first turned out to be just a prelude to the main courses. These include the Shrimp and Ikura Pasta, which, as a crustacean lover, stood out for its perfectly cooked shrimp. Other offerings include Pomodoro and Basil, as well as Clams and Kiniing Pasta.

For meat lovers, there are the Sticky Ribs, made with Biohogs organic pork and coated in a Balinese-style glaze, served with grilled corn on the side. Also included are the well-received Chicken and Biscuits and a roast chicken curry inspired by Thai flavors.

The tasting would not be complete without Flour Pot’s best-selling desserts, including strawberry shortcake, Emelie cake, signature butter rum cake, and strawberry donuts filled with wild raspberry jam. Other offerings include Alf cake, Earl Grey, and orange and white chocolate creations.

To help wash everything down, a glass of Tropic Passion Iced Tea was served.

Much like the bright, dynamic, and lively interiors of Flour Pot, the dishes themselves reflect a similar vibrancy in both taste and presentation throughout the tasting.

Since its official opening in December, Ms. Sycip said the restaurant has been well received by diners.

As for future plans, she said the team is eyeing the possibility of opening another branch within Metro Manila this year.— Edg Adrian A. Eva