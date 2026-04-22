Global tech company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) on Wednesday introduced new cybersecurity capabilities aimed at helping enterprises better confront cyberattacks driven by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The announcement includes two key offerings: a cybersecurity assessment under IBM Consulting, and a new platform called IBM Autonomous Security, which uses multiple AI agents to automate threat detection and response.

The cybersecurity assessment is designed to help enterprises evaluate their readiness for emerging “agentic” threats.

It provides visibility into security gaps, policy weaknesses, AI-specific exposures, and potential exploit paths across complex IT environments.

It also offers prioritized mitigation guidance and identifies areas where automation can improve detection and response.

Meanwhile, IBM Autonomous Security is a multi-agent powered service designed to operate across an organization’s security stack at machine speed.

It brings together interoperable AI agents that analyze software exposures and runtime environments, map potential exploit paths, enforce security policies, detect anomalies, and contain threats with minimal human intervention.

Insights generated by the system are also fed into governance and risk frameworks to help improve overall security and compliance posture.

“Frontier models are creating a new category of enterprise threat that is fast moving, systemic and increasingly autonomous,” Mark Hughes, global managing partner of cybersecurity services at IBM Consulting, said in a statement.

“Meeting that threat requires a systemic defense. AI powered offense demands AI powered defense. That’s what IBM is delivering,” he added.

IBM said that as attacks increasingly move at machine speed, traditional security programs that rely on fragmented tools and manual processes are becoming less effective.

This underscores the need for more autonomous and coordinated defense systems, such as IBM’s newly introduced cybersecurity capabilities. — Edg Adrian A. Eva