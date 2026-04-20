Integrated health and wellness app mWell on Monday launched the mWell YAKAP Claims Platform to streamline compliance with PhilHealth YAKAP (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program) and claims processing for clinics.

“Healthcare should be simple, connected, and within reach for every Filipino,” Chaye Cabal-Revilla, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of mWell and chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), said in a statement.

“Through the mWell YAKAP Claims Platform, we enable providers to deliver care more efficiently and help more Filipinos access the services they need. This reflects our commitment to a more inclusive and sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” she added.

The platform is a plug-and-play digital solution designed to simplify end-to-end claims workflows, reduce errors and paperwork, and support clinics transitioning from PhilHealth’s temporary eKonsulta system to the full YAKAP program ahead of the July 1, 2026 deadline.

It also automates PhilHealth claims generation and transmittal, and provides structured documentation for patient history, diagnostics, treatment plans, and prescriptions. It also ensures data security through features such as two-factor authentication and secure session management.

Clinics using the system can migrate from existing platforms through flexible data upload options and onboarding support, allowing for a smoother transition to the YAKAP framework.

mWell is the digital health arm of Metro Pacific Health, a unit of MPIC, one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

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