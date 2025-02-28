by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

A mosquito repellent made from forest products is being developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to support the country’s efforts against dengue.

Residual byproducts from essential oil production, such as cinnamon bark, almaciga, and pili resin are being repurposed into incense cones and sticks as insect repellents by experts from the DOST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI).

These materials naturally possess insect-repelling properties, according to DOST.

Based on initial tests, including the “test cage method,” the DOST-FPRDI-formulated incense shows high potential for warding off mosquitoes and houseflies.

They also analyzed the chemical components responsible for repelling insects.

“May mga nakita at na-detect na chemical components na responsible for repelling these insects like yung creosol and furfural— na common na ginagamit for fungicide, pesticide, (and disinfectant), mga ganon [“We have identified and detected chemical components responsible for repelling these insects, such as creosol and furfural, which are commonly used as fungicides, pesticides, and disinfectants,” Ms. Florena B. Samiano, leader of the Institute’s Flavors and Fragrances from the Forest Technology Program (F3TP) said in an interview.

Also, initial feedback indicated that the smoke produced by the incense is non-irritating to the eyes and nose and emits a pleasant smell, Ms. Samiano added.

While initial studies show the DOST-FPRDI-formulated incense to be effective, further testing on sensory acceptability and industry-scale application are still recommended, Ms. Samiano said.

“Usok pa lang yung tinest namin. It’s still recommended for further laboratory testing. Para mas safety na i-ano (gamitin) ng tao [We have only tested the smoke so far. Further laboratory testing is still recommended to ensure its safety for human use],” she furthered.

Rico J. Cabangon, DOST-FPRDI Director said that the DOST continues to harness the potential of wood and non-wood products to address the country’s most pressing issues like dengue.

“The Philippine forests are replete with natural resources that can help combat dengue and other viral diseases,” Mr. Cabangon said in a statement.

As of February 21, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 15,134 dengue cases from January 19 to February 15. This brings the total number of cases for the year to 43,732, a 56% increase from the same period last year.

Piloting the technology

The DOST-FPRDI-formulated incense is set for pilot testing with industry partners in the second to third quarter of the year, Ms. Samiano said.

They plan to introduce the technology in areas with essential oil extraction facilities, potentially in Zambales, Bacolod, and Bicol.

Ms. Samiano said that sharing this technology would help partners repurpose a big chunk of raw materials left after the extraction process, which would otherwise go to waste.