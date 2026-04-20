SAN MIGUEL Beermen’s (SMB) balik-import Bennie Boatwright relishes the opportunity to drive his Gilas Pilipinas bid forward as he makes his Philippine “homecoming.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Mr. Boatwright after dropping 41 points and leading SMB to a 98-94 squeaker over NLEX in his comeback game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Antipolo on Sunday.

“You know, I keep that (prospective Gilas stint) in mind every day while I’m training, just preparing for it. I think it’s a really good opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”

The 6-foot-10 Mr. Boatwright, who previously led the Beermen to the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup championship, is being eyed to bolster Gilas’ naturalized player pool currently manned by Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee.

The House of Representatives already approved House Bill No. 6639, the bill seeking Philippine citizenship for the American player, on third and final reading last Dec. 16, 2025.

The proposed legislation is pending at the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee. The panel previously conducted a hearing last March 3 but deferred tackling his citizenship bill with Mr. Boatwright unable to attend due to a commitment back then with his Korean club, Daegu Kogas Pegasus.

Thirteen days after that hearing, senators passed the other bills making Gilas 3×3 naturalized players prospects, Senegalese Malik Diouf and American Elizabeth Means, on third and final hearing.

“I think we have like, one more hearing in the Senate and then I think I should be good to go after that. So, it’s nice that I’m here,” said Mr. Boatwright.

“I’m very confident (the naturalization process will be finalized soon). You know, I’m just being patient. That’s it,” he added. — Olmin Leyba