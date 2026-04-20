The Philippines has performed the world’s first robotic-assisted cataract surgery, led by local eye center Asian Eye Institute. The procedure is a technological feat that could change how eye surgery is done.

In a statement, the institute said the procedure was performed using a robotic-assisted system, the Jasper Platform, a proprietary technology from ForSight Robotics, an Israel-based medical technology company.

The procedure was led by Dr. Alexey Rapoport, with Dr. Robert Edward T. Ang, Senior Consultant and Head of Cornea and Refractive Surgery at the Asian Eye Institute, serving as principal investigator.

“This technological breakthrough presents a shift in how we think about performing eye surgery,” Mr. Ang said in a statement.

“Robotic-assisted systems like the Jasper Platform have the potential to improve surgical precision, reduce variability, and ultimately make high-quality cataract surgery more accessible to patients who need it most,” he added.

Mr. Ang has led efforts at the Asian Eye Institute in advancing ophthalmic research and introducing innovative technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of eye care.

Through technology, he said, the gap between demand and delivery is bridged as procedures become more efficient and more accessible, especially in underserved regions.

Apart from robot-assisted cataract surgery, the Asian Eye Institute also participates in various ongoing research efforts to advance eye care technologies and treatments. — Edg Adrian A. Eva