The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) on Monday urged Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara to amplify its calls for an “across-the-board” P15,000 salary increase, following concerns over rising teachers’ debts.

“This is a clear indication that the government must be more considerate of the real conditions faced by our teachers,” TDC National Chairperson Benjo G. Basas said in a statement.

“If the President is not fully apprised of the gravity of the situation—the perpetuation of debt among public school teachers—then it becomes even more imperative for the Secretary of Education to bring this matter forward with clarity and urgency,” he added.

Citing Mr. Angara’s previous roles in both chambers of Congress, the group said he is “uniquely positioned to influence the outcome of this measure”.

“The authority and influence of the Secretary should not be understated. At this critical juncture, his leadership could spell the difference between continuing neglect and genuine reform,” Mr. Basas said.

To help ease the deepening financial concerns among educators, the Department of Education (DepEd) chief proposes a loan restructuring and expanded borrowing options for public school teachers.

“We’re helping our teachers manage their loans. We have a Provident Fund; our teachers can borrow money, especially during calamities and emergencies,” Mr. Angara said in an interview on Sunday.

“Perhaps it would also be good to have a loan consolidation program offered by other institutions,” he added. “With loan consolidation, loans will enter under other institutions that don’t have that much interest.”

Citing data from IBON Foundation, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines said that about 75% of teachers nationwide are in debt due to low salary rates. The entry-level wage for a public school teacher is approximately P30,000 under Salary Grade (SG) 11.

ACT Philippines Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said the average loan among teachers ranges from P5,000 to P200,000. Of which, the majority use it to cover their children’s college tuition, house acquisition and repairs, hospitalization costs, and other instructional materials such as laptops and printers. — Almira Louise S. Martinez