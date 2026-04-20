The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Monday kicked off its Earth Day 2026 exhibit and trade fair, featuring forest-based innovations and local small businesses, in partnership with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The three-day expo, held in observance of Earth Day on Wednesday, is taking place at the DBM main office in Manila. It also marks the first collaboration between the DOST-FPRDI and DBM to showcase its products and services.

“We are trying to promote the technologies of FPRDI through the DBM so that stakeholders can appreciate the technologies we generate,” Rico J. Cabangon, director of DOST-FPRDI, said in an interview during the expo’s kickoff event.

DOST-FPRDI showcased various forest-based product innovations, such as musical instruments, school chairs and desks, and furniture, all mainly made from engineered bamboo.

The featured innovations also serve as a concrete demonstration for the DBM, which oversees the national budget, of how allocated funds are being used and implemented by DOST-FPRDI.

More than 10 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in forest-based industries, most of which have benefited from DOST-FPRDI programs, were also invited to present their products.

“We want to help our MSMEs—that is our main goal,” Mr. Cabangon said, noting the expo’s intended outcome.

“We also want to promote the technologies we generate through our MSMEs and let our fellow Filipinos understand the importance of sustainability and environment-friendly technologies.”

During his conversation with DBM Secretary Rolando U. Toledo during the expo tour, Mr. Cabangon said he was encouraged to strengthen efforts to raise public awareness of locally developed forest-based products, citing their potential.

Moving forward, he said the agency aims to continue its aggressive promotion through social media and partnerships with DOST regional offices and local government units to host similar exhibits.

“Hopefully, by the end of the year or early next year, we’ll do that,” Mr. Cabangon said.

He added that there is already an ongoing plan that requires sufficient preparation, funding, and resources to achieve the goal of making these technologies more phyically visible nationwide. — Edg Adrian A. Eva