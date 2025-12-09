A group of high school students from Cavite was hailed on Tuesday as the grand prize winner of the 2025 Samsung Philippines “Solve for Tomorrow” innovation contest for their solar-powered device that helps prevent mangrove degradation.

Out of over 350 entries and 10 finalists from science high schools across the country, the young Caviteño innovators from Cavite Science Integrated School prevailed in the third iteration of the competition, AA M. Abjelina, head of public relations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) for Samsung Philippines, told BusinessWorld.

Project leader Harly P. Bautista said their winning entry, called “Mangrove Health Monitor (MaHeMo),” is a low-cost, solar-powered floating device that provides communities with early-warning monitoring of mangrove health.

It uses sensors to monitor the mangrove’s water salinity, pH, and temperature, which can help indicate if the mangroves are at risk of damage.

“If it detects that the mangroves are slowly declining, it can send early warning signs to a dashboard through LoRa (Long Range) and notify communities and local government units, so they can take action and prevent damage,” Ms. Bautista said.

She added that the project was inspired by her desire to protect mangroves, which are facing decline, as her family personally benefits from the resources they provide. The mangroves support her family and community by serving as a habitat for various fish species and as a natural barrier against flooding caused by storms.

A report from the Climate Change Commission said that the Philippines has lost a significant portion of its mangrove forest over the past century. From an estimated 450,000 hectares in 1920, coverage declined to 317,500 hectares by 1990 and further decreased to 311,400 hectares in the most recent statistics.

The team has already created a model of MaHeMo and will conduct its first field testing in the project leader’s hometown.

Following their win, the team’s school will receive P500,000 worth of Samsung devices, while four team members and their adviser will receive P250,000 worth of Samsung devices. The team members will also receive P100,000 in cash, and their adviser will receive P30,000 in cash.

The second-prize winner, also from Cavite Science Integrated School, will receive P300,000 worth of Samsung devices for their school, P250,000 worth of Samsung devices for the team and their teacher, and a cash prize of P70,000 for the team members and P25,000 for the teacher adviser.

The third-prize winner, from Tuguegarao City Science High School, will also receive a similar set of prizes which include gadgets and cash.

Meanwhile, Ms. Abjelina said Samsung’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-based competition encourages students to participate in solving community challenges by creating tech solutions.

“We don’t develop technology for the sake of it. We want our technology to really make people’s lives better. That is why in this contest, we also encourage students to do the same,” Ms. Abjelina said.

The “Solve for Tomorrow 2025” competition is fully funded by Samsung Electronics, Ms. Abjelina added, and the company plans to continue the annual contest next year, again engaging public science high schools across the country. — Edg Adrian A. Eva