by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

An eco-friendly-themed POP QC (Proudly Original Products of Quezon City) Fair was kicked off by the Quezon City government in Cubao on Friday, spotlighting micro and small businesses promoting sustainability.

The three-day event, which ran from March 21 to 23 at Farmers Plaza in Quezon City, brought together ten local micro and small businesses promoting eco-friendly business practices.

“The aim of the program is to give micro and small businesses a platform for free market access to showcase their innovative and unique products,” Paulo P. Borres, acting Division Head of the Business Resource Division of the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office (QC-SBCDPO).

“In observance din ito kasabay ng celebration ng Earth Hour [This is also in observance of the Earth Hour celebration].”

Mr. Borres said that throughout the fair, businesses will be given free space in the mall and access to talks on resource efficiency, basic composting, and sustainable energy and water use.

For Naida M. Magno, owner of Naida’s Handicrafts, the POP QC Fair serves as the primary market for selling her handmade products made from plastic string straws.

“Mahalaga talaga ito kasi ito lang ang inaasahan namin, sa ganitong bazaar ni Mayor… Kaya kapag nasa bahay kami, gawa lang kami nang gawa para may handa (kaming paninda), kung sakaling kami ay tawagan [This is really important because we mainly rely on the Mayor’s bazaar. So, when we’re at home, we just keep making products to have them ready in case we get called,” Ms. Magno said in an interview.

She also said that this is her fifth time being invited, and she looks forward to more local trade fairs in the future.

Supporting POP QC fairs

Apart from the POP QC Fair at Farmers Plaza, the QC-SBCDPO is also organizing similar trade fairs at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Mr. Borres urges shoppers to support these initiatives as a way of supporting local MSMEs, which comprise 99% of registered businesses in Quezon City.

“By supporting their small businesses. We also help our economy grow,” Mr. Borres said

“I am inviting everyone to support our small businesses here at our POP QC Sustainability Eco-Fair… Let’s also support their sustainability efforts.”

While Mr. Borres did not disclose the target revenue for the ongoing fair, he noted that the previous Women’s Month-themed POP QC Fair, held from March 12 to 16 at the nearby Gateway Mall 1, generated nearly P500,000 in sales.